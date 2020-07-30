UPMC Pinnacle, Cigna extend contract

UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg, Pa., and Cigna extended their contract through the end of 2021, the organizations said July 30.

The new agreement, effective Aug. 1, will allow Cigna members to keep in-network access to UPMC Pinnacle's providers, facilities and hospitals.

UPMC Pinnacle and Cigna said they arrived at an agreement after "productive" negotiations.

