UnitedHealthcare picked to administer Minnesota's Medicaid program in 2022

The Minnesota Department of Human Services has chosen UnitedHealthcare to administer the state's Medicaid program, effective Jan. 1, 2022, UnitedHealth Group announced Nov. 2.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Minnesota will offer benefits to a certain number of the 600,000 residents eligible for the state's Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare programs, according to the announcement.

"We are honored to have received a contract from the state of Minnesota, which will allow us to serve more people in our home state, many of whom are our friends and neighbors," said Victor Fields, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Minnesota. "We look forward to improving the health and wellness of Minnesotans in the communities where we live and work, as part of our mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone."