UnitedHealthcare, Northside Hospital get closer to deal

UnitedHealthcare is moving closer to a final agreement with Atlanta-based Northside Hospital, the Gwinnett Daily Post reported July 28.

The deal's closing would keep three of the health system's hospitals in network with the payer and result in the readmission of two more locations that have been out of network for the last five months.

UnitedHealthcare spokesperson Cole Manbeck told the publication that a letter of agreement has been signed, yet terms are still being negotiated.

"We are working closely with Northside to finalize the contract and hope to be ready to announce the agreement soon," Mr. Manbeck said.

The two organizations' contract impasse this last month had caused concerns among thousands of UnitedHealthcare members who use Northside's services, the article said.