UnitedHealthcare launches virtual primary care service with Amwell

UnitedHealthcare debuted a virtual primary care service that will be available to members in 11 states, the insurer said Jan. 14.

The virtual primary care service aims to make it easier for members to maintain a relationship with a primary care physician. The offering is available to members who are in certain employer-based or self-funded plans in the following states and areas: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

UnitedHealthcare is working with Amwell on the virtual primary care plan, according to CNBC. UnitedHealthcare expects to expand the virtual primary care plan to more states this year.

In addition to the new service, UnitedHealthcare said it will continue to reimburse primary care physicians, specialists and select therapy providers for telehealth visits as an alternative to in-person visits. The policy was effective Jan. 1 for fully insured and self-insured employer plans.

Read more here.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealthcare suspends some prior authorization rules for hospitals

Cigna to suspend donations to lawmakers who 'supported violence' at Capitol

Bill to end antitrust exemption for health insurers awaits Trump's signature

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.