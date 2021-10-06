UnitedHealth report: Maternal mortality up 16%, youth physical activity down to 21%

United Health Foundation's "America’s Health Rankings 2021 Health of Women and Children Report" report cites an increase in maternal mortality and a decrease in women and child physical activity.

The annual report, shared in an Oct. 6 announcement, called out a range of physical and behavioral health trends among women and children.

Among key findings is a 16 percent spike in average maternal mortality, shifting from 17.4 deaths per 100,000 births to 20.1 deaths. Florida was the state with the highest jump, up 70 percent to 26.8 deaths per 100,000 births.

Physical activity in children and women is also down, with only 20.6 percent of children and 21.5 percent of women meeting federal physical activity standards, according to the report.

The report's executive summary also pointed to rising mental health burdens on youths, including a 1.6 percentage point increase in childhood anxiety. Teen suicide is up 26 percent over 2014-2016 numbers to 11.2 deaths per 100,000 adolescents.

Women also experienced 14 percent increased mental distress over 2016-2017 numbers.