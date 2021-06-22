U.S. Supreme Court declines insurers' bid for ACA reimbursements

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a bid from three private health insurers claiming they were owed millions of dollars by the federal government for each year they did not receive reimbursements under the Affordable Care Act, NBC News reported.

The insurers seeking appeals were Maine Community Health Options, Community Health Choice and Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative. The companies had previously argued that the government was obligated to compensate for early losses suffered after the ACA was passed in 2010.

Litigation regarding how much the companies can claim will continue in lower courts, the article said.