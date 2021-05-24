Tennessee to intervene in Medicaid waiver lawsuit 

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed a motion last week to intervene in a federal lawsuit that challenges the state's Medicaid block grant waiver, according to The Center Square.

Mr. Slatery said the current Medicaid system is outdated, and rejecting the block grant would halt the state's ability to "innovatively deliver healthcare coverage to its eligible citizens."

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of 13 Medicaid recipients last month, claimed the block grant was unlawful because it restricted access to prescription drugs, eliminated the three months' retroactive coverage and required beneficiaries to enroll in managed care plans.

The motion stated the block grant would not affect benefits and coverage available to Medicaid-eligible residents as these "cannot be reduced," according to the article.

Tennessee is the first state to receive a Medicaid block grant, which was approved Jan. 6.

The plaintiffs' response to the motion is due by June 28, the article said.