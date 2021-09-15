Senators eyeing $1K healthcare vouchers in Medicare expansion interim

Amid Democrats pushing to pass a $3.5 trillion social spending plan, some senators are considering providing seniors with $1,000 healthcare vouchers that could be used for immediate care until Medicare coverage is extended.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., claims that the proposed vouchers would provide a yearlong tie over for seniors to seek vision, hearing or dental care until proposed expansions go into effect, according to Insider.

Conversations are ongoing, but Democratic senators claim the vouchers could act as a way to provide immediate relief to seniors.

Experts speculate that the proposed expansion could take years to unfold, as the last expansion in 2003 to cover prescription drugs took three years to implement.