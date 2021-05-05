Saint Francis Health System, BCBS of Oklahoma negotiations hit snag

Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Okla., is set to leave Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma's provider network by July 29 if the organizations don't reach a new contract agreement, according to ABC affiliate News Channel 8.

BCBS of Oklahoma said Saint Francis is asking for reimbursement rates at its clinics and retail locations that mirror those at its four acute care hospitals.

"This would mean our members pay much higher rates for services at off-campus locations operated by Saint Francis," BCBS of Oklahoma told News Channel 8.



If the organizations don't reach an agreement before the July 29 deadline, BCBS of Oklahoma members could face higher out-of-pocket costs at Saint Francis.



Read more here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.