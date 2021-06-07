Record number of Amercians have health insurance through ACA, Medicaid expansion

HHS announced 31 million people currently have health coverage through the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion, a record high.

The latest report from HHS also indicated uninsured rates have decreased in every state since coverage expansions became effective, according to a June 5 news release.

The number of nonelderly uninsured adults decreased from 48.2 million to 28.2 million between 2010 and 2016. Uninsured rates in California, Kentucky, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington and West Virginia dropped by at least 50 percent from 2013 to 2019, the statement said.

"The historic numbers released today speak to the success of the Affordable Care Act and our country's need for quality, affordable health care," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement on Twitter. "The President's American Rescue Plan was a leap forward, and we at HHS will continue to advance the fight for health security."

More than 1 million people have enrolled in health coverage during the ACA's special enrollment period, which began in February.