Partial Medicaid expansion, work requirements coming to Georgia

CMS approved Georgia's plan to partially expand Medicaid and add a work requirement to the program.

Four things to know:



1. Georgia won approval for its Medicaid section 1115 demonstration Oct. 15. Under the "Pathways to Coverage" demonstration, residents who make less than the federal poverty level qualify for Medicaid if they record at least 80 hours of work, volunteering or education per month, according to ABC News.

2. Most residents who make between 50 and 100 percent of the federal poverty level will need to pay premiums for coverage.

3. The program takes effect July 1, 2021, and will run through Sept. 30, 2025.

4. About 50,000 may be covered under the Medicaid program in its first year. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said that number may grow to 270,000 during the five years, according to ABC News.

