Oscar Health, Emory Healthcare partner on health plan 

Oscar Health is collaborating with Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare on a new health plan it intends to roll out to 250 of the system's provider locations.

The plan will leverage Oscar Health's technology-driven approach and Emory Healthcare's provider network throughout the Atlanta and Columbus, Ga., areas, according to a Nov. 22 news release.

"We look forward to collaborating with Emory Healthcare as a way of delivering access to affordable, personalized care to residents in over 250 provider locations across Georgia," said Dennis Hillen, Oscar Health's Southeast region senior vice president. "At Oscar, we are committed to connecting members with a wealth of high-quality providers who are equipped to meet the specific needs of our members. This is a commitment that we're proud to share with Emory Healthcare."

Plans are being offered during the open enrollment period, with coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022.