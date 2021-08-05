OIG auditing Aetna's Medicare Advantage plans

HHS' Office of the Inspector General is auditing Medicare Advantage plans sold by Aetna, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing submitted by its parent company CVS Health.

Under the Medicare Advantage program, CMS makes monthly payments to organizations according to a system of risk adjustment determined by enrollees' health status. CMS is auditing providers' medical records to ensure that the diagnostic codes used to determine a patient's health status are supported and the resulting risk-adjusted payment is accurate.

CVS' Aetna said the OIG may require it to refund payments to CMS if the risk-adjusted premiums are not supported in medical record data.

Aetna also said it expects the OIG to continue these types of audits.

Earlier this year, an OIG audit estimated that Humana received $197.7 million in overpayments because of unsupported risk scores for some of its beneficiaries.



