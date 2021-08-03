Northside Hospital, UnitedHealthcare ink new contract

Atlanta-based Northside Hospital has solidified a new contract agreement with UnitedHealthcare, effective Aug. 1.

The agreement provides UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in employee-sponsored, individual and Medicare Advantage plans with in-network access to the health system's Atlanta, Cherokee and Forsyth hospitals, an Aug. 2 news release said.

The deal has also restored access to Northside's Gwinnett and Duluth hospitals. Both locations have been out of the payer's network for the last five months.

UnitedHealthcare covers 1.2 million Georgia residents, according to the news release.