Medicare Advantage Star Ratings: 30 measures to know for 2022

CMS will use 30 measures to calculate its 2022 Star Ratings for Medicare Advantage plans, which the agency outlined Jan. 15.

CMS ranks Medicare Advantage on a quality scale of one to five stars, with five representing excellent performance and one reflecting poor performance. To assign stars, Medicare analyzes how health plans perform on certain measures. At the contract level, CMS only includes the measure if numeric value scores are available for both the current year and prior years.

The 30 measures that will be used to calculate the 2022 Star Ratings for Medicare Advantage plans are below. Several of the values aren't included in the Categorical Adjustment Index, which CMS introduced in 2017 to account for how socioeconomic factors affect Star Ratings.

1. Breast cancer screening

2. Colorectal cancer screening

3. Annual flu vaccine

4. Improving or maintaining physical health

5. Improving or maintaining mental health

6. Monitoring physical activity

7. Special Needs Plan (SNP) care management

8. Care for older adults — medication review

9. Care for older adults — pain assessment

10. Osteoporosis management in women who had a fracture

11. Diabetes care — eye exam

12. Diabetes care — kidney disease monitoring

13. Diabetes care — blood sugar controlled

14. Rheumatoid arthritis management

15. Reducing the risk of falling

16. Improving bladder control

17. Medication reconciliation post-discharge

18. Getting needed care

19. Getting appointments and care quickly

20. Customer service

21. Rating of healthcare quality

22. Rating of health plan

23. Care coordination

24. Complaints about the health plan

25. Members choosing to leave the plan

26. Health plan quality improvement

27. Plan makes timely decisions about appeals

28. Reviewing appeals decisions

29. Call center — foreign language interpreter and text-based telecommunication availability

30. Statin therapy for patients with cardiovascular disease

View a full list of the measures here.

