Medicare Advantage benefits targeting social determinants of health tripled since 2020

A new report points to significant growth among Medicare Advantage plans that offer benefits focused on social determinants of health, with benefits more than tripling since 2020.

Since Special Supplemental Benefits for the Chronically Ill were available in 2020, the 245 plans that offered non-primary-care health benefits to members swelled to 845 in 2021, according to the Aug. 5 study conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago.

Some of the top benefits offered members meals, transportation, resources addressing social needs and pest control.

All interviewed health plans participated in SSBCI, with many "enthusiastic" about progress so far. Many also said development is leveraging a "test and learn" mentality early on.