Medicaid expansion part of Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending plan: 5 things to know

Senate Democrats are eyeing Medicaid expansion in their $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, according to The Washington Post.

Five things to know:

1. The efforts would focus on states that haven't expanded Medicaid to adults under the ACA who are at 138 percent of the federal poverty level.



2. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., told reporters July 14 that "this push for Medicaid expansion is now on the road to being included in the next economic package," according to the Post.

3. Democrats are aiming to expand coverage to about 4 million Americans. Half of that population has coverage through the ACA marketplace but could be eligible for cheaper Medicaid plans. The other half doesn't have either.

4. Medicaid expansion is in addition to Medicare expansion, which the Democrats also are seeking in their spending plan.

5. Democrats have floated several ideas to persuade Medicaid holdout states to expand their programs but continue to meet Republican opposition, with the GOP largely supporting shrinking the federal government's involvement in Medicaid.