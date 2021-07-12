Democrats' 3 ideas for Medicaid holdout states

Democratic lawmakers have been discussing how to provide coverage to 2.2 million low-income residents in the 12 states unwilling to expand Medicaid.

Three options they are considering, according to Politico:

1. Allowing low-income adults to get free private coverage through the ACA exchange.

2. A Medicaid-like program created by HHS for people who would otherwise be covered by Medicaid expansion in the holdout states. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., plans to introduce legislation as early as next week that would back this approach and substantially increase financial incentives for Medicaid expansion in holdout states, Politico said.

3. A hybrid model that would allow marketplace customers to receive free coverage while federal officials address problems with the two previous options in creating a new program.