Lawmakers rally toward universal healthcare with Choose Medicare Act

New legislation from Reps. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., and Don Beyer, D-Va., marks the latest effort to promote universal healthcare through Medicare.

The lawmakers released the Choose Medicare Act Aug. 13, which allows all individuals and businesses to enroll in Medicare, according to a release.

Specifically, the act would create "Medicare Part E," which would be available to those who do not already qualify for another part of Medicare or Medicaid.

Part E would be offered on all state and federal exchanges and would be funded solely by premiums, as well as receive support from Affordable Care Act subsidies, according to the bill's summary.

"While the Affordable Care Act has made great strides in securing affordable, comprehensive, and quality health care for millions of Americans, there are still far too many people who have fell through the cracks, particularly those in communities of color and underserved regions of our country," said Mr. Gomez. "The Choose Medicare Act will help ensure healthy outcomes for all Americans by creating new pathways to access our nation’s most popular and efficient health insurance system."