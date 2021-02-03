Humana to join Cigna's GPO

Humana will join a group purchasing organization operated by Cigna, according to Bloomberg.

Humana said the change will help lower prescription drug expenses for its commercial health plan members by accessing bigger discounts from drugmakers.

"This arrangement will help us leverage scale and buying power to extract deeper price discounts from drug manufacturers and advance affordability for our customers while at the same time preserve our ability to address their specific clinical needs," a Humana spokesperson told the publication.

Humana will join Cigna's Ascent Health Services April 1, the organizations confirmed to Bloomberg News.

