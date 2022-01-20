Humana's CenterWell Senior Primary Care to expand to 12 state markets

Humana subsidiary CenterWell Senior Primary Care, the largest senior-oriented primary care provider in the nation, is expanding its reach to 12 states.

Between 2022 and early 2023, CenterWell will create an additional 26 care centers and enter Arizona, Kentucky and Tennessee for the first time, according to the Jan. 20 news release.

"The senior-focused care we provide enables our physicians to spend more time with each patient," said Reneé Buckingham, president of Humana's primary care organization, which includes CenterWell and Conviva care centers. "This personalized approach improves our patients' lives and wellbeing, and is driving demand for growth in new centers across the U.S."

Humana anticipates to grow the primary care organization by between 40 to 60 centers, bringing the total up to 260 locations between CenterWell and Conviva.