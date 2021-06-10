Humana's CenterWell expands to 9th state

Humana subsidiary CenterWell will open six additional health centers in Atlanta through 2022, according to a news release shared with Becker's June 9.

The expansion will make Georgia the ninth state to host the senior-focused organization.

CenterWell operates under Humana's Care Delivery Organization and currently includes 67 primary care centers across eight states, 15 of which were opened in the last year, the statement said.

The company announced June 1 plans to expand its value-based care model to include original Medicare beneficiaries.