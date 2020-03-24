Humana prices $1.1B debt offering

Humana priced a public offering of $1.1 billion in senior notes, the insurer said March 23.

The senior notes offerings are slated to close March 26. The deadline is subject to customary closing conditions.

Humana anticipates that the net proceeds from the offering will be roughly $1.088 billion. The insurer plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, possibly including the repayment of debts.

