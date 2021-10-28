Humana, Ochsner Health partner on mobile health clinics

Humana is partnering with New Orleans-based Ochsner Health to support the health system's mobile health clinic initiative.

Humana Health Horizons, the insurer's Medicaid business, is investing $400,000 into the initiative, which uses mobile clinics to provide physical and behavioral healthcare to underserved communities throughout Louisiana, Humana said Oct. 27.

Traveling six days a week, the units will provide screenings, educational opportunities and healthcare resources.