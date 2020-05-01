Humana donates $50M to COVID-19 relief

Through its philanthropic arm, Humana will donate $50 million in aid to organizations disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation is the largest in the Humana Foundation's 38-year history. It will be divided between organizations that support essential workers, food security, behavioral health and community-based efforts.



Of the donation, Bruce Broussard, chairman of the board of the Humana Foundation and CEO of Humana, said in a press release: "With this funding, we will help individuals and communities address immediate needs related to healthcare, food and employment. And, long term, these resources will serve as a catalyst in building capabilities and community resiliency, and ultimately sustainable, long-term success."



