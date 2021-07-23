Humana, Centene opioid recovery drug suits dismissed

A district judge dismissed a pair of lawsuits from Humana and Centene against Indivior over alleged attempts to suppress competition of Suboxone, its opioid recovery drug.

The lawsuits were thrown out because both insurers were considered indirect purchasers of Suboxone, voiding their standing to sue via the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, according to the court opinion.

The initial civil lawsuits from the insurers claimed Indivior schemed to get users to switch from a tablet version of Suboxone — which lost exclusivity in 2009 — to a dissolvable strip before aiming to remove the tablet from the market.

Indivior has faced its fair share of troubles over Suboxone in the past, including federal fraud charges and allegations of misleading marketing, which led to the jailing of its CEO.