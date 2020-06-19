Highmark-HealthNow deal, by the numbers

On June 16, Highmark and HealthNow New York announced their intention to combine.

Here are five stats about the deal:



1. The combined revenue of the companies would be $20.7 billion, based on 2019 results.



2. The insurer would have a total membership of nearly 6 million.

3. HealthNow's integration into Highmark will grow the insurer's market to four states: Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia and New York.

4. The combined insurer will have two headquarters: Highmark in Pittsburgh and HealthNow in Erie County, N.Y.

5. The Highmark brand will be used across HealthNow's two regions: Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York.

