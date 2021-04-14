Health insurers to issue $2.1B in MLR rebates

Health insurers estimate they will return $2.1 billion to members this year in medical loss ratio rebates, according to an April 12 data note from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The data note cites preliminary information compiled by Mark Farrah Associates.

The amount is the second-largest since insurers began issuing rebates under the ACA's MLR provision in 2012.

Under the ACA, the amount of premium income insurers use for administrative purposes is limited, with the goal being that most premium revenue is being used to cover members' medical costs.

While last year insurers issued a record $2.5 billion in MLR rebates, this year's totals are still more than 50 percent higher than 2019's.

Read more here.



More articles on payers:

UnitedHealthcare gets new CEO

Lawsuit accuses BCBS of Massachusetts of systematically allowing overpayments

Nurse sues Highmark, accuses insurer of failing to pay OT



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.