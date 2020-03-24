Health insurance industry outlook negative, Fitch says

Fitch Ratings revised its stable outlook for the U.S. health insurance industry to negative due to adverse effects from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fitch analysts predict U.S. health insurers will see their profitability and debt service metrics weaken as claim costs associated with COVID-19 testing and treatments, including hospitalizations, grow.

Fitch expects smaller insurers to be exposed to larger levels of stress related to COVID-19. The ratings agency said it will revisit its outlook once U.S. infection rates from COVID-19 become more predictable.



