Fee-for-service care could cost Medicaid $4.4T, UnitedHealth Group says

Continuing to use fee-for-service care for Medicaid and dual-eligible recipients could cost the federal government upwards of $4.4 trillion over the next 10 years, according to a UnitedHealth Group report.

The Nov. 29 report says the price tag stems from covering over 10 million elderly or disabled Medicaid recipients.

The report suggests shifting to managed care to combat steep costs. It estimates that a move from fee for service to managed care could save a total of $150 billion between Medicaid and Medicare.