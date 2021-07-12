CVS Health Care Insights Study: 7 takeaways

CVS Health released its 2021 Health Care Insights Study, which surveys providers and consumers about their thoughts on healthcare.

Here are seven takeaways:

1. Patients saw a dropoff in use of a primary care physician between 2020 and 2021, with 56 percent of respondents seeking regular care with a PCP in 2021 versus 62 percent in 2020.

2. Simultaneously, respondents noted increased use of telehealth (at 19 percent compared to 12 percent in 2020), health centers (at 19 percent compared to 15 percent in 2020) and pharmacies (at 17 percent compared to 11 percent in 2020).

3. Nearly half (47 percent to 48 percent) of respondents under 50 preferred digital care over traditional methods.

4. Nearly a third (31 percent) of respondents said they stayed away from PCPs because they were too expensive.

5. Of surveyed providers, 73 percent added virtual office visits. Less than half added features such as online portals (43 percent), mobile communication options (38 percent) or artificial intelligence (2 percent).

6. Half of people aged 18-24 said they were likely to delay care based on cost. The percentage dipped with age, with 47 percent of those aged 35-50 and 23 percent of those 65 and older saying the same.

7. Forty percent of providers said lacking insurance networks or coverage was a patient challenge. They also pointed to financial security (40 percent) and drug pricing (44 percent) as challenges.