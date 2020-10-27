COVID-19 vaccine to be covered by Medicare, Medicaid

Americans who get their health insurance through Medicare or Medicaid likely won't have to pay for a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Politico, which cites an expected rule from the Trump administration.

Under the anticipated rule, Medicare and Medicaid will cover vaccines that get emergency use authorization from the FDA, four people familiar with the proposal told Politico. CMS is expected to announce the rule Tuesday or Wednesday.

CMS didn't respond to Politico's request for comment about the anticipated rule or how the Medicare and Medicaid programs would pay for the cost of vaccines. About 120 million Americans have Medicare or Medicaid coverage.

