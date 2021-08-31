Court grants early approval of Anthem class-action eating disorder settlement

A federal judge preliminarily approved a class-action settlement over an eating disorder coverage lawsuit facing Anthem Blue Cross.

The case, originally filed in 2016, involves members whose diagnosed eating disorders involved claims passed through Anthem's utilization review, especially including those whose requests for treatment were then denied, according to an Aug. 27 release.

Under the terms of the settlement, members can either resubmit previously denied claims or opt for a cash settlement. Class members who continued treatment after claims were denied qualify for $5,500, while those who dropped treatment qualify for $2,100.

Notice forms must be sent to class members, with the deadline for class members to return claims forms being set for Dec. 27, 2021. The approval hearing is set for May 6, 2022.