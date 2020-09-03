Contract between Memorial Healthcare System, Florida Blue expires

Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla., is no longer in network with Florida Blue as of Sept. 1, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Memorial Healthcare and Florida Blue failed to reach a resolution on their contract before it expired Aug. 31. The contract lapse removed Memorial Healthcare's six hospitals from Florida Blue's preferred provider network, according to the report. Florida Blue members will still have coverage for emergency services at Memorial and visits to Memorial-owned outpatient surgical centers and Memorial physicians.

Tens of thousands of patients could be affected by the split. Memorial notified 53,000 patients of the change, while Florida Blue notified 25,000, according to the report.

Some sticking points of the negotiations include reimbursement rates and a settlement of a lawsuit that accuses Florida Blue of owing $35 million in unpaid claims, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

More articles on payers:

Aetna-CVS services combined under new health plan

Out-of-network providers price gouging COVID-19 tests, AHIP says

10 updates on payer-provider relationships

###

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.