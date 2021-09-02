CMS names director of consumer information, insurance oversight

CMS announced Aug. 30 that Ellen Montz, PhD, will lead its Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight as deputy administrator and director.

Dr. Montz's transition brings her from Virginia's Medicaid department, where she was chief deputy and chief health economist. There, she spearheaded Medicaid expansion and value-based care, especially for underserved populations.

She also served during the Obama administration at HHS and on the White House Domestic Policy Council. Dr. Montz's role within the administration was administering aspects of the Affordable Care Act.