CMS announces expansion, nearly $1B in new funding for Missouri Medicaid

About 275,000 Missouri residents are now eligible for Medicaid coverage following the state's Affordable Care Act expansion, according to an Oct. 4 CMS announcement.

The state's Medicaid program, MO HealthNet, has already received over 17,000 applications since August.

CMS also announced that through the American Rescue Plan, the state will receive $968 million in funding over the next two years.

"Hundreds of thousands of Missourians can now gain the peace of mind of having health coverage through Medicaid," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. "This is a win for all Missourians who have fought long and hard to gain their rightful access to quality health insurance made possible through the Affordable Care Act."

Following Missouri's expansion, there are 12 remaining states that have not yet expanded Medicaid coverage.