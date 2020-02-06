Cigna posts nearly $1B profit in Q4

Cigna continued to realize higher revenues and profits in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, thanks to its subsidiary Express Scripts.

Cigna posted total revenues of $38.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, up from $14.3 billion reported in the same period a year before. The insurer said the growth was driven by its integration with Express Scripts.



Cigna ended the fourth quarter of 2019 with $977 million in profits, compared to $144 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full fiscal year, Cigna netted more than $5 billion in profits, nearly double its net income in 2018.



