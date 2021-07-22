Cigna, Oscar Health launch virtual primary care plan

Cigna and New York City-based Oscar Health have partnered to launch Oscar virtual primary care on some of the insurers' joint plans.

Rolling out in 2022 to Georgia and Tennessee, virtual primary care is primarily aimed at small businesses as it blends affordability and convenience, according to the announcement.

The model offers unlimited virtual visits to primary care providers with $0 copays, as well as access to lab and specialist visits when recommended by a primary care physician.

"We've seen a huge shift in how care is delivered over the past few years," said Meghan Joyce, Oscar COO and executive vice president of platform. "Today, people are more likely to engage with a virtual provider than ever before. These plans offer more convenience at a lower cost, by empowering members to access a doctor that knows them, right on their smartphone, 24/7."