Cigna CEO predicts pharmaceutical innovation, other trends will shape healthcare

David Cordani, Cigna CEO and president, highlighted pharmaceutical innovation as one of three healthcare trends industry leaders should watch as they develop their strategies, according to an Oct. 26 Cigna news release.

In an interview during HLTH 2021, an annual healthcare industry conference, Mr. Cordani said healthcare should anticipate "more precision" with specialty medication. He also said payers continuing to partner with pharmaceutical companies on payments that are based on clinical outcomes will be key.

Mr. Cordani also said the marriage of digital and in-person care is crucial to unlocking personalized healthcare, as well as significant savings for members and convenience.

The industry trend of whole person health additionally presents an opportunity for invention, especially as more employers see comprehensive benefits as important to employee wellness, Mr. Cordani said.

He also reinforced incentivizing wellness but said there is no one-size-fits-all solution, so employers will need to work to tailor programs for their teams.