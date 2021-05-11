Centene stock jumps more than 8%

Health insurer Centene's stock jumped 8.1 percent and closed at $70.45 a share, according to a Nasdaq article published May 10. The payer's stock has increased 5.9 percent over the past four weeks.

Nasdaq attributed the company's first-quarter success, in which the company saw a 15 percent revenue gain from the same period the previous year, to its WellCare buyout and lack of expansion in Medicaid eligibility requirements.

Several commercial payers reached record-high share prices on May 6 and May 7.

