Health insurer shares hit all-time highs

Several commercial health insurers recorded all-time high share prices on May 6 and May 7, according to historical share price data.

UnitedHealth Group's shares closed at $417.65 on May 7, a new all-time high for the health insurance and services company. Cigna and Anthem shares also closed at all-time highs on May 7, $261.18 and $396.57, respectively. Humana's shares hit an all-time high of $465.62 on May 6.

The high share prices come after the insurers posted favorable financial results in the first quarter of 2021.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.