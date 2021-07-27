Centene Q2 report: 5 things to know

Centene reported its second-quarter financial results July 27.

Five things to know:

1. Centene reported a $535 million loss in the second quarter.

2. The company reported a 3 percent increase in its managed care membership from the second quarter of 2020, according to a July 27 news release on Yahoo Finance.

3. The payer had total revenues of $31 billion for the second quarter, a 12 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

4. Centene reported an operating cash flow of $1.7 billion for the quarter.

5. The company anticipates higher COVID-19 costs in the coming quarters.