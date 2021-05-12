Centene, Magellan deal nearly done

Centene's acquisition of Phoenix-based behavioral health provider Magellan is nearing completion.

Centene CEO Michael Neidorff confirmed in a May 11 interview with NBC News that the $2.2 billion acquisition has been approved by the Department of Justice in all but two states, and is expected to be finalized in the second half of this year.

The deal, which was announced Jan. 4, will make Centene one of the nation's largest behavioral health platforms, with 41 million members.

