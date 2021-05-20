Centene CEO wants to leave Missouri after Medicaid expansion decision

Centene CEO Michael Neidorff threatened to leave Missouri after the state decided to withdraw plans for Medicaid expansion, according to NBC affiliate KSDK.

"As the largest provider of Medicaid in the United States and a Fortune 42 company I have to ask myself, 'Why am I in this state?'" Mr. Neidorff told Health Payer Specialist.

"Wait till [Governor Mike Parson] hears we're moving out. He'll probably call me then."

Headquartered in St. Louis County's downtown Clayton area, Centene is Missouri's largest employer.

"Without a revenue source of funding authority from the General Assembly, we are unable to proceed with the expansion at this time," Gov. Parson told KSDK.

"I have a good relationship with Mr. Neidorf and am grateful for Centene's investments in Missouri. Centene is a strong, reputable company with great employees, and we are proud that they call Missouri home."

Medicaid expansion would provide 275,000 Missouri residents with coverage, and lawmakers said the decision to drop the initiative likely would result in a lawsuit.

Centene is working on a second headquarters in Charlotte, N.C.