CDC: 1 in 7 families struggle to pay medical bills

In 2018, about 1 in 7 families in the U.S. faced problems paying medical bills, according to new CDC data.

While the percentage is down from 2011, when nearly 1 in 5families reported issues paying medical expenses, it varies greatly by demographics. In 2018, more than 20 percent of black Americans had problems paying medical bills. The percentage was also higher among women (14.7 percent) and children (16.2 percent).



The data also represented a win for Medicare Advantage plans, which have been growing in popularity. Adults over age 65 with Medicare Advantage or private plans reported fewer problems paying medical bills than those with traditional Medicare and Medicaid.



Access the full report here.

More articles on payers:

CMS releases proposed Medicare Advantage rule: 5 things to know

Dignity, Cigna fight leaves 16,600 patients in limbo

Horizon BCBS of New Jersey CEO steps back

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.