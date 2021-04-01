Blue Shield of California distributing 5.5M vaccines a week

Despite a rocky takeover of California's vaccine distribution plan, Blue Shield of California said its provider partners can now administer 5.5 million COVID-19 vaccines a week.

Nearly 300 providers in California are working with Blue Shield to administer the vaccines at 2,200 vaccination sites, according to a March 31 news release. Nearly all Californians can access a provider in the vaccine network, which is focusing on equitable distribution.

In mid-March, several California counties had expressed concern about signing a contract with a private company to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses. Blue Shield said it will continue to add providers to its vaccine network.

