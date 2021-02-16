Blue Shield of California says equity-focused algorithm will guide its vaccine distribution

Blue Shield of California will use an algorithm with a "focus on equity" to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in California under a contract that outlines how the insurer will oversee the state's distribution process, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The contract, made public Feb. 15, outlines Blue Shield's distribution goal: 3 million vaccinations a week by March 1. By the end of April, Blue Shield said that goal will be up to 4 million a week. However, supply will ultimately determine the number of doses distributed. California received a little over 1 million vaccines from the federal government the week of Feb. 8, and has been averaging about 1 million vaccinations a week, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Blue Shield said its distribution algorithm will be "updated as needed" to address changes like vaccine availability, COVID-19 incidence and feedback.

Separately, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is expected to sign a contract with California to run its own vaccine program for members, in addition to overseeing mass vaccination sites, according to The Los Angeles Times.

