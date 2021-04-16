Blue Shield of California adds 2 options for members with diabetes

Blue Shield of California is adding two new features to its digital health platform that are geared toward members living with Type 2 diabetes.

The Wellvolution platform will now feature Care Compass, a shared decision-making tool that will enable members to share various health markers, including blood sugar levels and medications, with their physicians or family members.

The platform will now also extend its meal delivery service to low-income members, providing up to six months of meals through its Betr Health feature.

Nearly half of California adults have prediabetes or undiagnosed diabetes, and another 2.5 million have been diagnosed with diabetes, according to research from UCLA Health.

