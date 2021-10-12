Biden, Colorado mandate health plans cover gender-affirming care

President Joe Biden and Colorado state officials signed off on a decision that requires payers representing a quarter of the state's market to cover gender-affirming care.

The move, announced Oct. 12, applies not only to gender-affirming care but also to additional mental health and pain-management treatments, according to The Denver Post.

It also stands as the first time the federal government has approved mandates for gender transition-related coverage, according to The Washington Post.

The changes go into effect in 2023 and apply only to individual and small-group plans.

"We hope this marks a historic beginning, and that other states look to Colorado as a model," CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said during the policy announcement. "We invite other states to follow suit."