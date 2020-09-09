BCBS: Unpaid caregivers at risk of a 26% decline in health

Caregivers who tend to family members without compensation have poorer health outcomes, according to new findings from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

A BCBSA analysis of claims data found that at least 6.7 million commercially insured members have a spouse or a child who needs caregiver support. Using its own health index measurement, BCBSA found the stress and pressure caregivers face results in 26 percent poorer health among this population when compared to a benchmark population.

Across generations, millennial caregivers are more likely to experience stress-related conditions, according to BCBSA. Compared to the general population, millennial caregivers are more likely to see an increase in hypertension, anxiety, major depression, obesity, hospitalizations and emergency room visits.

To read more about the study, click here.

More articles on payers:

127 affiliated physicians will no longer be in Centene's network, TeamHealth says

Dignity Health, Cigna reach agreement after 9 months

Centene appoints 3 execs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.